Volunteers needed for Las Vegas homeless count

Clark County needs volunteers to help count the Las Vegas homeless population for the 2018 Southern Nevada Homeless Census.

"The annual count of the homeless in Southern Nevada provides important information about the need for programs and services for this vulnerable population," Clark County Social Service Department Director Michael Pawlak said. "The count also enables our community to receive federal grants to support housing, job training and other services that help people transition out of homelessness."

The census count will take place on Jan. 24 from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. A separate homeless youth count will take place on Jan. 25 from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Interested volunteers should attend one of three training sessions on Jan. 18 at the Clark County Social Service Department offices at 1600 Pinto Lane:

8 a.m. to 9 a.m.

12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

5:45 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.

City officials said the training is not mandatory but highly recommended. Volunteers with smart phones and cars to drive teams to the areas being counted are especially needed.

Volunteers can register for either count here. Officials said the homeless census count is a qualifying requirement for grants that provided more than $13 million last year to local programs that help the homeless.

In January 2017, the homeless census found 6,490 people living in shelters or on the streets. The county estimates that almost 25,000 people experience homelessness in Southern Nevada, according to a release.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.