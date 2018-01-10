Flooded Havana Express restaurant needs about 100K worth of repairs

A brand new restaurant that just opened two weeks ago in east Las Vegas is still shut down because of extensive damage from this week's rain storms.

Havana Express, on Tropicana and Eastern, served Cuban food until a damaged roof forced the business to close.

On Wednesday, the sun was finally shining. Inside the restaurant, it still felt like it was raining.

Sergio Perez, the owner of the restaurant, is sick of the sound of dripping water.

"You know how many people (are) coming and I say it's closed?" Perez said. "It's a lot of people."

Since it stopped raining, the roof has caved in. Chunks of the ceiling fell to the floor, startling people who were attempting to clean up.

The day before, Perez showed FOX5 at least two dozen locations where the roof leaked water onto the floor, furniture and appliances within the restaurant. Giant trash cans and buckets were filled with water. Hundreds of gallons of water were dumped out into the parking lot. Some lights flickered. Others stopped working entirely.

Perez said he has had issues getting in touch with his landlord, who only responded with a single text message addressing the "leak" on Tuesday.

"I'm currently out of the country but I have been up to date with the leak at the unit," read the text message. "Please note that the contractor was supposed to be done with all roof repairs last week. Unfortunately, It took longer than expected. I believe you have already spoken to the contractor and that he has communicated that he will be at the unit in the morning doing all the necessary repairs. Sorry for the inconvenience. It will be taken care of as soon as possible."

The general manager of the plaza where the restaurant is located said he has been "advised not to talk" about the situation to anyone.

"I need to reopen. I don't care if (the landlord) pays or not. I need to open again," Perez said. "I need to replace all the furniture. I need to pass the inspection. I need to put in new insulation. Everything is possible, only it takes time because right now the big issue is too much (is) wet. I need to wait until no more water."

An insurance agent on site said the restaurant will need to be fully remodeled. Perez said he is hopeful that his insurance will cover more than he initially thought, including his 15 employee's salaries for three months.

Perez owns and operates two other Cuban restaurants in Las Vegas: Havana Grill and Florida Cafe.

