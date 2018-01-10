Henderson welcomes Raiders at State of the City

Mayor Debra March discusses the future of Henderson in the annual State of the City (FOX5).

The city of Henderson welcomed the Raiders with fireworks and cheerleaders at their annual State of The City. Last week the city approved a resolution, of intent to sell the land by the Henderson Executive Airport to the Raiders for their practice facility and executive offices.

“Welcome to Henderson, home of the Las Vegas Raiders,” Mayor Debra March said. “Those 55 acres will house the corporate headquarters, practice facilities, medical offices, marketing, and all the other services for the support and operations of the Las Vegas Raiders.”

The mayor says this move is a huge step in the right direction for west Henderson development.

“The Raider's facility will be a key part of what promises to be one of the most exciting areas in the future of Henderson,” Mayor March said.

West Henderson isn't the only area seeing growth. The city has major plans for revitalizing the Water Street District and improving education.

“Recently, my fellow council members and I voted to direct revenue from the city's licensing of recreational marijuana establishments for the use in education,” Mayor March said.

Looking back on 2017, The mayor says she's proud of major safety accomplishments like the new Emergency Operations Center, but most of all, she's proud of how the city responded in the wake of 1 October.

“I've never been as proud as I was that day to see the selfless service demonstrated by the men and women of our police and fire departments as they rushed to the aid of those in need,” Mayor March said.

She took the time to honor the family of one victim that hit very close to home.

“We were devastated to learn that one of our wonderful public works and parks and recreation employees Quinton Robbins never came home. In a city where family means so much to us, we were heartbroken by his loss,” Mayor March said.

