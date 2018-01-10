Gov. Sandoval discusses future of transportation in Nevada

If you ask Matt Horton of Proterra Inc. what the future looks like for his 5-year-old son, he'll tell you it's a world where his son will never need to get a drivers license.

"In the next 10 years, I'm pretty convinced there will be so many options no one will need to rely on a driver's license," he said.

Proterra is a company that makes zero-emission electric buses, they along with UBER, Lyft, Amazon, and other companies came together to discuss what they think the future of transportation might look like with Governor Brian Sandoval.

"When I hear you talk about Pittsburgh, and Phoenix, I think 'why not Las Vegas? Why not Reno? What are they doing that we aren't doing?'" the Governor said to the panel.

A fascinating part of the discussion centered around the future of driving. Lyft says in the future not only do they not believe people will get driver's licenses, but said in the near future people will not own personal cars.

In Nevada, Uber and Lyft say they are focusing on moving to driverless and Electric Cars. Proterra says they're hoping to change public transit with all-electric buses. As for Amazon, they said they are working to launch Amazon Air, a new delivery service which will get you your order in 30 minutes.

"When Lyft started, our goal was not to take out the taxi companies, our goal was to be the alternative to car ownership," Joseph Okpaku of Lyft said.

Lyft says they are already seeing that happening with fewer millennials owning cars. Okpaku says we spend four percent of our time in our cars, and cars throughout our lives are one of our biggest expenses.

Governor Sandoval listened as these companies talked about what would help make them successful in Nevada, including guidelines from the state, not different ones from every city or county. As chair of the National Governor's Association, Governor Sandoval has made it his mission to look into the future of public transportation; a mission these companies will likely play a huge part in.

Governor Sandoval said Nevada is on the right path when it comes to innovation, but wants to make sure we keep it that way.

"We are already doing it, I had the honor of signing Assembly Bill 69 which allowed for the first testing of driverless cars," the Governor said. "Nevada was the first state to allow for the operation of driverless cars."

The message from these companies to Nevada is to allow new technology and embrace it, or they will go to states that do. The Governor says while we want to create an environment for these companies to thrive, what's best for the people will always come first.

"I guess the bottom line for me is just to improve and change the quality of life for Nevadans, have cleaner air and better public transportation."

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.