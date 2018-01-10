MGM Resorts discusses possibility of Metro SWAT facility on 1 October site

The marquee of MGM Grand and a tower at New York-New York is seen in this undated picture. (File/FOX5)

MGM Resorts International released a statement Wednesday regarding the possibility of building a Metro SWAT team facility on the 1 October site.

Formally known as The Village, the site across from the Mandalay Bay resort usually hosts concerts and events, including the Route 91 Harvest Festival where 58 people were killed and hundreds of others injured in a mass shooting after a gunman opened fire on the crowd from a room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay on Oct. 1, 2017.

Las Vegas Metro Police and MGM Resorts have discussed using a portion of the site for a SWAT facility, according to officials. An MGM Resorts International spokesperson released the following statement:

"MGM has had preliminary discussions with Metro regarding the possibility of using a portion of The Village site for the purposes of creating a facility for the Metro SWAT team. The discussions are in the conceptual stages and no final decisions have been made as to the future use of the entirety of the property. However, consistent with our history of working collaboratively with law enforcement, utilizing a portion of The Village site for law enforcement is one option we are exploring with Metro."

