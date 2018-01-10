Report: Former CCSD teacher touched third-grade girls under their shirts

A former Clark County elementary school teacher arrested for lewd acts with minors touched his third-grade students inappropriately and asked the girls to sit on his lap, according to an arrest report.

The arrest report for Luis Busso, 38, said on Jan. 25, 2017 a Clark County School District police officer responded to Ira J. Earl Elementary School after a student said Busso touched her inappropriately. The girl said Busso touched her neck multiple times while seated. He also told her she was doing a good job.

[RELATED: Former CCSD elementary school teacher arrested for lewdness with child]

On Dec. 21, a victim said Busso touched her underneath her shirt in the back while everyone else was in class. She said he also told her to sit on his knee and grabbed her waist and stomach. During another incident, Busso told her she looked pretty while the students were lining up for class. The girl's mother said her daughter did not want to return to school after he touched her.

On April 27, an officer went to the school to investigate another complaint of Busso touching a girl. She said on picture day, Busso walked away from his class to tell her she looked nice and her hair looked perfect while rubbing her back. She said she had never spoken to Busso before nor did she have him as a teacher. During another incident, Busso approached her in the cafeteria, commented about her having a tan and rubbed her neck.

On June 13, a mother contacted the Nampa Police Department in Idaho to inform them Busso was inappropriate with her daughter when she attended the elementary school in Las Vegas. She said she had only recently found out about it. The 8-year-old victim told police that Busso touched her neck, arm, shoulder, thigh, and butt area at school. She also said Busso pulled her up onto his lap and he did the same to a friend.

During an interview with police, Busso told officers that he had a meeting with his school union representative where he was dismissed on March 25th. "

“Busso said there was a letter saying there was (sic) accusations that he had inappropriate contact with students.”

Busso said teaching was “up close and personal,” but denied having students sit on his lap. He said he would pat his students on the back and give his students high fives to show they were doing a good job.

Busso told police he was aware of allegations but school police never talked to him.

Police asked Busso if he would take a polygraph test and he denied it citing advice from his lawyer.

Busso was booked on several charges including five counts of lewdness with a child under age 14, and one count of attempted lewdness with a child under 14.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.