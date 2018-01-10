Vegas Golden Knights players selected for All-Star weekend

Two of the Vegas Golden Knights players have been selected for the 2018 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend.
Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury and forward James Neal will take part in their third All-Star Weekend.
It will take place on Jan 27. and Jan. 28 in Tampa.
Fleury appeared in the 2011 and 2015 All-Star games while Neal played in the 2012 and 2016 games.
The players join head coach Gerard Gallant.
For more information on All-Star Weekend and the other team members visit nhl.com.
