Officials: Weather to blame for power outage at CES in Las Vegas

Attendees were left in the dark at the Consumer Electronics Show. (Source:Jessica Lauren/Facebook)

Heavy rainfall was to blame for the power outage that impacted the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas Wednesday, according to officials with the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

"All of a sudden, [it was] pitch black," CES attendee Jessica Lauren.

The power outage is the first for the trade show, according to Jeremy Handle, a spokesperson with the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

The outage was reported at about 11:15 a.m. in the south and central halls of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Power in the south hall was restored quickly while thousands of attendees inside the Central Hall were left in the dark for about two hours.

"For two and a half hours it was a reboot," Lauren said. "Everyone just sat around and you could see the lights on their i Phones and people were just sitting around in the dark we were having a little camp out."

Officials said rainfall from a storm that hit the Valley on Tuesday, may have caused the outage.

"A preliminary assessment indicates that condensation from heavy rainfall caused a flas hover on one of the facility’s transformers," according to a statement from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

Power was partially restored around 1 p.m. crews from Nevada Energy worked to restore power to the remaining areas in the dark.

Attendees at the show posted about the outage on social media.

WATCH: Power is still out at #CES in the south and central halls of the Las Vegas Convention Center. FOX5 viewer Jessica Lauren sent us this video describing what is happening. Video: Jessica Lauren #CES2018 #FOX5Vegas pic.twitter.com/5QF09fOsWh — FOX5 Las Vegas (@FOX5Vegas) January 10, 2018

#NOW: Power is out at #CES2018 inside the Central Hall. Officials are informing attendees it may be out for another hour. Video by: Jessica Lauren | More details > https://t.co/v8cXoHawHz #CES #FOX5Vegas pic.twitter.com/L5yUvv472S — FOX5 Las Vegas (@FOX5Vegas) January 10, 2018

The @Tesla Model X at the @Panasonic booth during the power outage lookin goooood! #CES2018 pic.twitter.com/CJZ2ArL1sd — Jan Michael Duya (@DuyaJM) January 10, 2018

Wow! The central hall at #CES2018 just lost power, it looks like it's going to be a while... #CES2018 #cesblackout pic.twitter.com/ob2s6eOf7I — Thibaut Loilier (@tloilier) January 10, 2018

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.