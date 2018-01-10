Officials: Weather to blame for power outage at CES in Las Vegas - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Officials: Weather to blame for power outage at CES in Las Vegas

Attendees were left in the dark at the Consumer Electronics Show. (Source:Jessica Lauren/Facebook) Attendees were left in the dark at the Consumer Electronics Show. (Source:Jessica Lauren/Facebook)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Heavy rainfall was to blame for the power outage that impacted the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas Wednesday, according to officials with the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

"All of a sudden, [it was] pitch black," CES attendee Jessica Lauren.

The power outage is the first for the trade show, according to Jeremy Handle, a spokesperson with the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

The outage was reported at about 11:15 a.m. in the south and central halls of the Las Vegas Convention Center. 

Power in the south hall was restored quickly while thousands of attendees inside the Central Hall were left in the dark for about two hours.

"For two and a half hours it was a reboot," Lauren said. "Everyone just sat around and you could see the lights on their i Phones and people were just sitting around in the dark we were having a little camp out." 

Officials said rainfall from a storm that hit the Valley on Tuesday, may have caused the outage.

"A preliminary assessment indicates that condensation from heavy rainfall caused a flas hover on one of the facility’s transformers," according to a statement from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

Power was partially restored around 1 p.m. crews from Nevada Energy worked to restore power to the remaining areas in the dark.

Attendees at the show posted about the outage on social media. 

