Elderly man critically injured in Las Vegas fire

An elderly man was critically injured in an apartment fire on Tuesday, according to Las Vegas Fire and Rescue.

Crews responded to the incident at 7:20 a.m. on 1620 Cordoba Lane, near Vegas Drive and Decatur Boulevard.

Arriving crews found smoke coming from the front door of an apartment. The front door was already open when they arrived. The department said neighbors used construction tools to break into the apartment in an attempt to rescue the man, but the smoke was too thick for them to enter. The neighbors were able to point out where the man was lying on the floor in the apartment.

Firefighters were able to quickly rescue the man. He was treated at the scene then taken to University Medical Center with smoke inhalation and critical burns on the upper part of his body. He was listed in critical condition.

No other injuries were reported.

Investigators believe the fire started on the stove. The department said it appeared he may have been cooking when there was a flash fire on the stove that spread to the cabinets.

The fire was contained in one apartment. The kitchen area was gutted by the fire and the rest of the apartment had smoke and heat damage. The total amount of damage was estimated at $60,000.

