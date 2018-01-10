Nevada Highway Patrol responded to 213 crashes during Southern Nevada storm

The side of a Nevada Highway Patrol vehicle shown in an undated image. (File)

Nevada Highway Patrol Southern Command said troopers responded to 213 crashes during the storm.

The tally was compiled between Monday at 10 a.m. and Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

NHP said out of the 213 crashes, two resulted in critical injuries.

[RELATED: Critical injury crash under investigation at I-15 and Washington]

Additionally, troopers responded to 94 motorist assist. The majority of responses resulted from vehicles that lost control and got stuck on the rocks of the on and off-ramps as well as shoulders. To compare, at the same time last week, troopers responded to 61 crashes and 73 motorist assists.

The crash totals represented a more than 300 percent increase in crashes when it rains in Southern Nevada. NHP said drivers need to "slow down and realize their car behaves differently on wet, slick pavement."

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.