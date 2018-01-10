Entrance fees for Red Rock Canyon increasing next month - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Entrance fees for Red Rock Canyon increasing next month

Posted: Updated:
A sign welcomes visitors to the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area (FOX5) A sign welcomes visitors to the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area (FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (AP) -

Nature lovers will soon have to pay more to visit the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area in Las Vegas.

Park fees for the 13-mile (21-kilometer) scenic drive and campground will increase on Feb. 20.

The entrance fee for a car or a truck will jump from $7 to $15.

The price for motorcycles will increase from $3 to $10.

Those entering on a bicycle or on foot will pay have to $5 per person.

The price for individual and group campsites will also increase.

The Bureau of Land Management says the increase will support the growing number of visitors and improve service to the public.

The price for the Red Rock Canyon Annual Support Pass will stay at $30.

Copyright 2018 Associated Press. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.