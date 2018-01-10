Police looking for man who robbed Las Vegas Strip casino

Metro released images of a man suspected of robbing the New York -New York hotel and casino. (Source: LVMPD)

Police are looking for a man who robbed a Las Vegas Strip casino-hotel.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. David Gordon says a man armed with a handgun on Wednesday demanded money from a cashier at the casino cage of the New York-New York.

Gordon says the cashier handed over an undisclosed amount of money. He says the man kept the gun in his waistband and fled on foot.

Police described the suspect as a black man, approximately 30- to 35-years-old. He was last seen wearing a black beanie cap, black hooded jacket, dark jeans, black shoes, black mechanic gloves and black-rimmed glasses.

Casino-hotel owner MGM Resorts International said no one was harmed during the robbery and all operations are running normally.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro's Robbery Section at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

