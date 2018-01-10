Pair arrested for deadly Las Vegas shooting

Las Vegas Metro police arrested a 19-year-old and a juvenile in connection with a shooting that left one dead and another injured.

Elijah Watson was arrested on Monday near the 7900 block of Green Pine Street, near El Capitan Way and Grand Teton Drive. The juvenile suspect was also taken into custody at another location.

Police said on Dec. 9 at about 3:22 p.m. police responded to the shooting and found two victims. The two victims were taken to University Medical Center where one victim succumbed to his injuries and another was treated for critical injuries.

Citing the investigation, police said two men were outside a home and met up with an unidentified man wearing a grey hoodie. During the incident, the suspect shot both men and left on foot.

Detectives believe the shooting is narcotics-related.

Both suspects were arrested for murder with a deadly weapon, attempted murder with a deadly weapon, attempted robbery with a deadly weapon, and conspiracy to commit murder.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Metro's Homicide Section at 702-828-3521. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.