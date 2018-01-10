Las Vegas woman wakes up to apartment ceiling collapse

A Las Vegas woman asleep in her boyfriend's bed woke up when the ceiling collapsed on top of her Tuesday morning.

"I just feel so stressed," Daisy Puente said.

Puente was staying at the Solaire West Apartments near Sahara and Maryland Parkway when the rains picked up and seeped through the roof.

"There were bubbles on the ceiling," Puente said.

Puente said maintenance came to the apartment to remove the water from the carpet a few hours later but before they finished, the ceiling in the second room gave out.

"It was water everywhere," Puente said.

"I had to go to the office twice. They refused to give me any information because I'm not on the lease, but I was hurt," Puente said.

Puente told FOX5 she suffered bruises on her leg when the first ceiling collapsed. Her boyfriend, the leaseholder called the leasing office but they insisted they could not help until he returned to the property.

A spokesperson with Westland, the company that owns the apartment complex told FOX5 they are working with everyone.

"Westland has over 7,000 units across the valley and we're committed to making sure all our residents are safe and dry during these conditions," Westland Marketing Director Dena Lerner said.

Lerner declined to comment on Puente's situation.

"Solaire is an older building and sometimes older buildings will have problems standing up to harsh environmental conditions such as the flood conditions that are happening in Vegas," Lerner said.

Puente's boyfriend has renter's insurance he plans to use, according to Puente.

Lerner said Westland will relocate all displaced residents even if that means temporarily putting them up at another apartment complex owned by the company.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.