MGM Resorts hosts summer season career fair

MGM Resorts plans to fill more than 1,000 poolside positions at 13 Las Vegas resorts on the Las Vegas Strip, according to a release.

A job fair will be held on Jan. 11 from 9 a.m to 5 p.m. at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center's South Seas Ballroom. Job seekers are encouraged to bring multiple copies of their resumes. Free parking is available in the convention center parking lot off Las Vegas Boulevard or in the main parking garage of the hotel.

A parking voucher will be given to applicants at the event. If hired, job training for hirees will begin in February. Applicants should prepare for on-site interviews and drug tests.

Seasonal summer jobs include lifeguards, pool guest attendants, receptionists, bartenders, food servers, cocktail servers, cooks, cabana positions, hosts, sales associates, security officers and more.

Hiring resorts include ARIA, Bellagio, Circus Circus, Delano, Excalibur, Luxor, Mandalay Bay, MGM Grand, The Mirage, Monte Carlo (soon to be Park MGM), New York-New York, The Signature at MGM Grand and Vdara.

Interested applicants should apply in advance on the MGM Resorts website.

