Snowstorm hits Mount Charleston with almost a foot of snow

About a foot of snow was dumped on the highest elevations of Mount Charleston, as the mountain experienced its first big snowstorm of the season.

For some, like skiers and snowboards hitting the slopes at Lee Canyon, the snow came as a relief.

"This is a welcome sight right now," Jim Seely said. Seely works with the ski and snowboard resort, and told FOX5 the dry weather has caused a slow start to the season. Tuesday's storm came before what workers now expect to be a very busy holiday weekend.

"We've been waiting a long time for it, so we're really excited about having the snow coming down," he said.

But while snowboards hit the slopes, snow plows hit the streets. The snow means hundreds of visitors will be making their way up the mountain in the next few days, and crews said they have to make sure the roads are cleared before sight-seers head to higher elevations.

"For people who work up here in the valley, it's not a big issue," Mt. Charleston Fire Protection District Chief Jorge Gonzalez said. "But for people who come up from the valley unprepared, vehicles unprepared, yeah it becomes an issue for us."

Officials said people wanting to head to Mt. Charleston should wait until crews have the road cleared and should check conditions before they leave. You can get updated information at www.nvroads.com or www.gomtcharleston.com

