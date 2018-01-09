Police: 14-year-old boy killed in north Las Vegas auto-pedestrian crash

A NLVPD patrol car blocks the road where two 14-year-old boys were hit by a vehicle (Austin Turner / FOX5).

A 14-year-old boy was hit and killed, and another teen boy critically injured in an auto-pedestrian accident Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

The crash happened around 2 p.m. when the two 14-year-old boys were walking north on Centennial Parkway and 5th Street in north Las Vegas.

Police said they were hit from behind by a sedan driven by a 21-year-old man.

Both boys were taken to University Medical Center in critical condition. One of the boys, who has not been identified, died a short time later, according to North Las Vegas Police.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the police investigation, which was expected to last several hours.

The intersection was shut down and authorities advised drivers to avoid the area.

It was unclear if rainy or foggy weather may have been a factor in the accident.

No further details were immediately released.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.