Crews rescue pair trapped under bridge in North Las Vegas

North Las Vegas police said crews rescued two homeless people trapped in a wash area on Tuesday.

A North Las Vegas police unit specializing in the homeless community was patrolling the area because of the rain. At about 8 a.m., the unit spotted the pair beneath a bridge in the wash area near Carey Avenue and Belmont Street.

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue and North Las Vegas firefighters worked on the rescue, police said.

Crews rescued two people. It was not immediately clear if medical attention was needed, police said.

