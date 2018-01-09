Crews conduct swift water rescue in Henderson

The man did not require hospitalization after the rescue. (Source: Henderson Fire)

Henderson fire said one person was rescued from a wash during a storm on Tuesday.

Emergency personnel responded to a wash near St. Rose Parkway and Eastern Avenue for the rescue at about 7:40 a.m., according to a spokesperson.

One man was in the wash area, the spokesperson said. By 8:30 a.m., crews pulled him out of the wash.

Rob Sanders, who witnessed the rescue, said the man was screaming loudly for about five to 10 minutes before people could find him. He said a young girl climbed down towards where the man was and calmed him before emergency crews arrived.

The rescued man did not require hospitalization, the spokesperson said.

The Henderson Fire Department wanted to remind everyone to stay out of washes and flood control channels. Motorists and pedestrians are urged to avoid flood areas.

