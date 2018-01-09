Critical injury crash under investigation at I-15 and Washington

Nevada Highway Patrol said they are investigating a critical injury crash Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred at 7:23 a.m. on Interstate 15 and Washington Avenue.

According to NHP, a vehicle crashed into the wall. A male driver was taken to University Medical Center with critical injuries.

Nevada Highway Patrol initially said the crash was fatal before stating it was a critical injury crash.

#update I15NB/Washington NB on ramp. Crash upgraded to critical injury, male driver transported to umc with critical injuries. Use caution in the area as we investigate. #drivesafenv #nhpsocomm — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) January 9, 2018

One lane was closed to traffic, NHP said.

An investigation is ongoing.

