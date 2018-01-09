Critical injury crash under investigation at I-15 and Washington - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Critical injury crash under investigation at I-15 and Washington

Posted: Updated:
NHP investigates a critical injury crash on Jan. 9, 2018. (Source: LVACS) NHP investigates a critical injury crash on Jan. 9, 2018. (Source: LVACS)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Nevada Highway Patrol said they are investigating a critical injury crash Tuesday morning. 

The incident occurred at 7:23 a.m. on Interstate 15 and Washington Avenue. 

According to NHP, a vehicle crashed into the wall. A male driver was taken to University Medical Center with critical injuries. 

Nevada Highway Patrol initially said the crash was fatal before stating it was a critical injury crash. 

One lane was closed to traffic, NHP said. 

An investigation is ongoing. 

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.