Firefighter injured battling Las Vegas business fire

A fire damaged a business near Jones Boulevard and Desert Inn Road on Jan. 8, 2018. (Luis Marquez/FOX5)

A firefighter was injured while battling a blaze at a business Monday night.

The incident occurred at 10:52 p.m. at 3429 Jones Boulevard, near Desert Inn Road.

According to the Clark County Fire Department, arriving crews found heavy smoke and flame coming from a business suite at a strip mall.

Crews made several cuts in the roof of the building to stop the fire from progressing. Water was applied from elevated nozzles on fire trucks while coordinating a fire attack from the ground.

One firefighter was injured and taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, the department said.

A total of 67 personnel responded to the two-alarm fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, the department said. The total amount of damage has not been estimated.

