More rain expected in Southern Nevada on Tuesday

The rain and snow have arrived in Southern Nevada.

As of 3:45 Tuesday morning, 0.28” of rain has fallen at McCarran with more in the forecast.

Clark County Flood Control District water gauges show valley wide 2/10ths to 3/10ths of an inch of rain has fallen the past 6 hours. More rain in the forecast for today. #fox5 — Les Krifaton (@lvweatherguy) January 9, 2018

Some of the heaviest bands are expected Tuesday afternoon.

Cool looking morning in Las Vegas with rain in our forecast....#FOX5 pic.twitter.com/slKLd2o1tv — Les Krifaton (@lvweatherguy) January 9, 2018

In the mountains, 2.60 inches of rain fell in the Mount Charleston area on Monday and now it's snow that will be falling. Six to 12 inches of snow is expected in the forecast with some areas getting up to 18 inches.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Spring Mountains, Red Rock Canyon, and the Sheep Range.

Drier weather will return to the Valley by Wednesday.

