More rain expected in Southern Nevada on Tuesday - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

More rain expected in Southern Nevada on Tuesday

Rain drops cover a window in Henderson. (Brenda Yahm/FOX5) Rain drops cover a window in Henderson. (Brenda Yahm/FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

The rain and snow have arrived in Southern Nevada. 

As of 3:45 Tuesday morning, 0.28” of rain has fallen at McCarran with more in the forecast.

Some of the heaviest bands are expected Tuesday afternoon.

In the mountains, 2.60 inches of rain fell in the Mount Charleston area on Monday and now it's snow that will be falling. Six to 12 inches of snow is expected in the forecast with some areas getting up to 18 inches.  

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Spring Mountains, Red Rock Canyon, and the Sheep Range.

Drier weather will return to the Valley by Wednesday. 

