LVCVA breaks ground on expansion project

The Las Vegas Convention Center and Visitors Authority broke ground on phase two of their expansion project Jan. 8.

“Today’s expansion is going to allow Las Vegas to compete in the future for the next 25 to 30 years,” LVCVA President and CEO Rossi Ralenkotter said. “That’s what this is all designed to do.”

The project will add 1.4 million square feet to the current convention center and cost a total of $860 million.

The cost is being funded through the room tax and bonds authorized by the passage of Senate Bill 1, according to an LVCVA spokesperson. SB 1 also authorized funding for the Las Vegas stadium project.

“It’s a game changer for us,” Governor Brian Sandoval said. “It keeps us in that leadership position we have to be in.”

The LVCVA completed phase one of the project when they acquired the Riviera Resort and knocked it down. Once phase two is completed, the organization intends to renovate their existing facility.

Ralenkotter said the groundbreaking was scheduled around the International Consumer Electronics Show and is symbolic of their years-long partnership.

“Since we began our partnership 40 years ago, every step along the way, [CES] has invested as a partner,” CES president and CEO Gary Shapiro said.

The project will not only increase the city’s appeal to conventions and trade shows, it will bring jobs to the Valley also.

“Almost 10,000 construction jobs and 8,000 permanent jobs associated with this project,” Gov. Sandoval said.

