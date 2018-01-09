Caesars Entertainment hiring for Las Vegas' 2018 pool season

Caesars Entertainment Resorts has plans to hire hundreds of employees for the 2018 pool season.

Over 300 jobs are available with positions including lifeguards, cabana hosts, pool attendants, receptionists and cashiers. The minimum age for application is 16 years old, a Caesars Entertainment release said.

Open interviews will be held at the Caesars Entertainment Employment Center at 3645 S. Las Vegas Boulevard on Jan. 13 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Applicants must apply before the job fair at CaesarsJobs.com.

Hiring resorts include Caesars Palace, Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino, Harrah’s Las Vegas, The LINQ Hotel & Casino, Flamingo Las Vegas, Bally’s Las Vegas, Paris Las Vegas and Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

