Police: 21-year-old passenger killed in North Las Vegas crash

Written by Jennifer Hurtado
NLVPD investigates the site of a deadly crash Jan. 8, 2018 (Roger Bryner / FOX5). NLVPD investigates the site of a deadly crash Jan. 8, 2018 (Roger Bryner / FOX5).
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV (FOX5) -

North Las Vegas police are investigating a crash that killed a young man Monday afternoon. 

Officer Levitt said the single-vehicle crash killed a 21-year-old passenger near Cheyenne Avenue and Civic Center Drive. The condition of the driver is unknown at this time. 

Police said the vehicle was traveling north on Civic Center when it crashed into a pole. Investigators believe the slick roads as a result of the rain contributed to the crash. 

