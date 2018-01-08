Mt. Charleston to receive up to 12 inches of snow

The first big snowfall of the winter season is expected in the Spring Mountains National Recreation Area on Tuesday.

Six to 12 inches of snow is expected in the Mt. Charleston area, which includes Kyle and Lee canyons.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning starting Tuesday for the Spring and Sheep mountains.

With the fresh snowfall, officials are reminding people to plan ahead before making the drive up to the mountain. The popularity of Lee and Kyle canyons during the winter can bring about 25,000 cars to the area especially on weekends when the snow is present. Motorists can visit gomtcharleston.com for information about snow and road conditions, weather updates, winter driving, and snow play safety tips. Additionally, real-time road information can be found online, by calling 1-877-NV-ROADS, or for those in Nevada, by dialing 511.

Nevada Highway Patrol also monitors traffic congestion and road conditions in both canyons and regulates access.

Citing public safety concerns for emergency access, the Nevada Department of Transportation has put additional parking restrictions in place on Nevada State Route 156 along the Lee Meadows area. Visitors are urged to plan accordingly in case they need to park and walk a distance to access snow. Illegally parked vehicles may be fined or towed.

Along with road safety, visitors are encouraged to follow these safety tips:

Wear appropriate clothing

Do not sled in areas with less than 12 inches of snow, avoid traffic and dangerous objects and use sturdy sleds.

Do not trespass on private property or closed areas

Take home trash or place it in provided trash cans or dumpsters

To avoid crowds, consider visiting more remote areas of the Spring Mountains National Recreation Area.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.