Pair arrested after five 'severely emaciated' dogs found in Pahrump

Two people were arrested after authorities found five emaciated dogs and drugs at a home in Pahrump.

Keith Holman, 46, and Kristin Pfaff, 33, were taken into custody on Jan. 5 by Las Vegas Metro police in Clark County.

According to the Nye County Sheriff's Office, an investigation into the pair began on Dec. 27. Following the investigation, detectives obtained arrest warrants for Holman and Pfaff. When authorities located them, a small child was also found and placed in protective custody.

Citing the initial investigation, detectives and animal control officers discovered five "severely emaciated"dogs at their property in Pahrump. Authorities also found evidence related to the possession and sales of drugs.

The animals were removed and taken into protective custody for treatment. Holman and Pfaff were not located at the time the dogs were found.

Holman and Pfaff are awaiting extradition to Pahrump where they face a number of charges including abandoning and starving animals, failure to provide care for confined animals, possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and more.

