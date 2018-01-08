Vegas Golden Knights announced discounted tickets for college students

College students can purchase discounted tickets for Vegas Golden Knights games through the remainder of the 2017 to 2018 season.

The discount is offered through the Taco Bell Student Rush ticket program and it is eligible for select games.

To take advantage of the offer, students can sign up with their valid .edu email address to join the program and receive email updates for when tickets are available.

Through its partnership with the Golden Knights, Taco Bell also offers fans in attendance at Tuesday home games a complimentary taco. Fans can redeem the deal immediately after the game until the end of the day using their seat locator stubs at participating locations, while supplies last.

