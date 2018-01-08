Cookie craving man wanted in connection with Las Vegas robbery - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Cookie craving man wanted in connection with Las Vegas robbery

Police released images of a robbery suspect who asked for a cookie before demanding money. (Source: LVMPD) Police released images of a robbery suspect who asked for a cookie before demanding money. (Source: LVMPD)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Las Vegas Metro police said they are looking for a man who reportedly asked for a cookie before robbing a business. 

Police said the suspect entered a business near Sierra Vista Drive and Maryland Parkway and asked for a cookie.The manager bagged the cookie and rang it up on the cash register. The suspect then pulled out a gun and demanded money. 

The suspect was described by police as a light-skinned black male adult between the ages of 25- and 30-years-old, standing about 6' tall and weighing approximately 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie under a blue track jacket with a red stripe down the arms, dark blue or black pants with red and white shoes. 

Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro's Robbery Section at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

