Cookie craving man wanted in connection with Las Vegas robbery

Police released images of a robbery suspect who asked for a cookie before demanding money. (Source: LVMPD)

Las Vegas Metro police said they are looking for a man who reportedly asked for a cookie before robbing a business.

Police said the suspect entered a business near Sierra Vista Drive and Maryland Parkway and asked for a cookie.The manager bagged the cookie and rang it up on the cash register. The suspect then pulled out a gun and demanded money.

The suspect was described by police as a light-skinned black male adult between the ages of 25- and 30-years-old, standing about 6' tall and weighing approximately 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie under a blue track jacket with a red stripe down the arms, dark blue or black pants with red and white shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro's Robbery Section at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

