Man in Seattle Seahawks gear suspected of robbing Valley businesses

Police said the suspect wore a Seattle Seahawks t-shirt and hat in several of the robberies. (Source: LVMPD) Police said the suspect wore a Seattle Seahawks t-shirt and hat in several of the robberies. (Source: LVMPD)
Police released images of a robbery suspect. (Source: LVMPD) Police released images of a robbery suspect. (Source: LVMPD)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Las Vegas Metro police said they are searching for a man suspected of several robberies in the Valley. 

The incidents occurred from Aug. through Sept. of 2017. 

Police said the suspect was armed with a black firearm when he entered the businesses, threatened the victims and robbed them of money. 

The suspect was described by police as a black man, about 5'8" to 5'10" tall, with a heavy build, various hats, blue or gray shirts, black shorts or blue pants, black or blue Nike shoes with a white sole. Police noted he also wore Seattle Seahawk t-shirts and hats in several of the robberies. 

Police said the suspect is considered armed and dangerous. 

Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro's Robbery Section at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

