Man in Seattle Seahawks gear suspected of robbing Valley businesses

Police said the suspect wore a Seattle Seahawks t-shirt and hat in several of the robberies. (Source: LVMPD)

Las Vegas Metro police said they are searching for a man suspected of several robberies in the Valley.

The incidents occurred from Aug. through Sept. of 2017.

Police said the suspect was armed with a black firearm when he entered the businesses, threatened the victims and robbed them of money.

The suspect was described by police as a black man, about 5'8" to 5'10" tall, with a heavy build, various hats, blue or gray shirts, black shorts or blue pants, black or blue Nike shoes with a white sole. Police noted he also wore Seattle Seahawk t-shirts and hats in several of the robberies.

Police said the suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro's Robbery Section at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

