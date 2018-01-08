The Latest: Judge ends case against rancher Bundy, 2 sons

Cliven Bundy walked out of the federal courthouse on Jan. 8, 2018. (Brad Boyer/FOX5)

The Latest on the federal criminal case against a Nevada rancher accused of leading 2014 armed standoff against U.S. land management agents (all times local):

10:08 a.m.

Criminal charges have been dismissed against a Nevada rancher and his sons accused of leading an armed uprising against federal authorities.

Chief U.S. District Judge Gloria Navarro ruled Monday in Las Vegas that federal prosecutors acted with willful disregard for constitutional due process rights of 71-year-old Cliven Bundy, sons Ryan and Ammon Bundy, and Montana militia leader Ryan Payne.

#Bundytrial judge moves to dismiss case with prejudice- meaning Cliven, Ammon, Ryan and Ryan Payne cannot he tried again.@FOX5Vegas — Cyndi Lundeberg (@cyndilundeberg) January 8, 2018

The judge last month declared a mistrial after a month of proceedings for the same reasons.

#Bundytrial judge also moved to release all defendants except for Ryan Payne who has to report to US Marshall’s. @FOX5Vegas — Cyndi Lundeberg (@cyndilundeberg) January 8, 2018

Navarro severely criticized prosecutors for failing to properly turn over evidence to their lawyers.

#BundyTrial there was crying in the courtroom when the judge made the announcement. Judge said prosecutors actions were “outrageous” and “shocking”. @FOX5Vegas — Cyndi Lundeberg (@cyndilundeberg) January 8, 2018

The collapse of the case is a stunning failure for the U.S. attorney's office in Nevada, where 19 co-defendants were indicted in early 2016 on charges including conspiracy, obstruction and threats and assault of federal agents in the April 2014 standoff outside Bunkerville.

#BundyTrial separate trial for remaining Bundy members will be February. — Cyndi Lundeberg (@cyndilundeberg) January 8, 2018

8 a.m.

A decision is due in Las Vegas whether to end the criminal prosecution of a Nevada rancher and followers accused of leading an armed uprising against federal authorities.

Chief U.S. District Judge Gloria Navarro's ruling on Monday comes after she declared a mistrial last month in proceedings against 71-year-old Cliven Bundy, sons Ryan and Ammon Bundy, and Montana militia leader Ryan Payne.

The judge signaled at that time that she might dismiss the case outright.

Navarro severely criticized prosecutors for what she called "willful" violations of due process rights of defendants, including failing to properly turn over evidence to their lawyers.

Her decision is sure to reverberate among states' rights advocates in the Western U.S., where the federal government controls vast lands that some people want to protect and others want used for grazing, mining and oil and gas drilling.

