Stabbing victim stumbles into Las Vegas 7-Eleven for help - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Stabbing victim stumbles into Las Vegas 7-Eleven for help

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating a stabbing on Monday morning. 

According to police, just after 5 a.m., a man in his 30's stumbled into a 7-Eleven at 998 Sierra Vista Drive, near Desert Inn Road and Swenson Street, and told the clerk he had been stabbed. The clerk called 911 and the victim was taken to the hospital. The victim is expected to survive. 

Police said the suspect and victim know each other. The suspect remains on the loose. 

An investigation is ongoing. 

