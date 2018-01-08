New tech center at Clark County Library offers recording studio

A new tech center was unveiled at the Clark County Library in January of 2018. (Mike Doria/FOX5)

The Clark County Library celebrated the grand opening of its Best Buy Teen Tech Center on Monday, one of only 13 centers in the nation.

The specialty wing of the library features a DJ lab, a recording studio with musical instruments, an editing station for video and sound, digital media equipment, a 3D printer, computer software featuring video editing, coding, graphic arts, music, animation and sound; and more.

UNLV’s robotics team has also donated an actual robot to the center.

The Tech Center was funded by a grant from the Best Buy Foundation as a way to help Nevada’s youth develop and master skills needed to pursue future careers. A lounge area is also available with a collection of books, graphic novels, and DVDs.

The hours of the new center are:

Monday through Thursday | 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Fri | Closed

Saturday and Sunday | 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

