Thousands of CES attendees arrive in Las Vegas

Written by Kathleen Jacob
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

CES attendees arrived in Las Vegas from all over the world on Sunday. Hotels, restaurants, and even the highways will be filled with visitors.

“My company has people flying in from Sweden, England, France, Germany, all across the United States,” said CES visitor Bob Mcalaine.

McCarran added 250 more flights to accommodate visitors. Hotels and rental companies are already filled to capacity. 

“We got 1,300 reservations coming in so for tomorrow we're getting ready,” said Hertz employee Willie Whitfield.

Visitors tell FOX5 they plan months in advance for the tech convention.

“We make our hotel reservations ten months in advance,” Mcalaine said. “Dinners and everything else, we make reservations in the fall.”

Mcalaine says he started planning meetings as far back as August. This is his 24th time at CES and he’s looking for the “hidden gems” at the convention.

“Be patient. Use any app that you have that helps you get around whether that's Uber or the actual CES app and plan ahead,” Mcalaine said.

