Las Vegas man kills wife, shoots himself in murder-suicide attempt

LVMPD officers investigate the scene of a deadly shooting on Desert Inn and Fort Apache Jan. 6, 2018 (Gai Phanalasy / FOX5).

Metro police said a Las Vegas man shot his wife multiple times before turning the gun on himself at a West Valley business Saturday afternoon.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired inside a gas station convenience store at 6:24 p.m. on the corner of Desert Inn and Fort Apache Roads. The preliminary investigation indicates that a man in his 50's entered the store, walked behind the counter and shot a woman in her 40's multiple times, Lt. Dan McGrath said. The man then sat down and shot himself in the head.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the man was transported to UMC Trauma in critical condition.

Police said the couple was married but were separated for about three months. The woman was employed as a cashier at the convenience store for more than a year, Lt. McGrath said.

At least eight people were inside the store when the shooting took place. Lt. McGrath said the shooter did not target anyone else.

Police are investigating the shooting as a domestic violence-related incident.

"Domestic violence is something that is difficult but it needs to be discussed. People need to bring it up and talk about it, there are always other options," Lt. McGrath said.

The identity of the woman will be released by the Clark County Coroner. Stay with FOX5 for updates.

