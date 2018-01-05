South Point gives more than $1 million to employees from Trump tax bonuses

The owner of the South Point Hotel and Casino announced he will be giving his employees more than $1 million in bonuses because of the money his company is saving from President Trump's tax reform bill. (FOX5)

The owner of the South Point Hotel and Casino announced he will be giving his employees more than $1 million in bonuses because of the money his company is saving from President Trump's tax reform bill.

“Las Vegas has experienced a significant amount of growth over the past few years, and this tax reform will continue to drive the economy for the city,” owner Michael Gaughan said. “The new bill will have a monumental effect on our economy and, in turn, our property. We want to be sure that our extended family is taken care of.”

The money would come in the form of a second holiday bonus and decreased health-insurance costs.

"I'm happy to always work for (Mr. Gaughan). That's why I've worked for him for the last 22 years," Wade Stanton, a valet manager at the property said. "He always treats us fair, and I couldn't ask to work for a better company."

"I'll follow him anywhere. He's amazing. We love you," Lose Nelsen, a hostess at one of the South Point's restaurants said. "He's the best boss I've ever had."

General Manager Ryan Growney said 2017 was the most profitable year ever for the South Point.

"We had a great year, and of course our owner -- he's the best," Growney said. "He picked up the phone and said, 'What would it cost me to double everyone's bonus?'"

Employees had yet to receive the second holiday bonus Friday, but said they were excited to have the extra money in their accounts.

"It's amazing that an owner actually does that, and the fact that he's going to get us a second bonus is unheard of," Stanton said. "I have four kids and a wife so it's huge. Any dollar and every dollar goes a long way with my family."

"There are a lot of casinos in this town. They all have slot machines. They all have table games. They all have hotel rooms, but it's the employees ... that make a difference," Growney said. "I'm just glad we were able to do this for them at this time of year."

Growney said he believes 2018 will be another successful year due to the booming economy and pro-business policies coming from Washington D.C.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.