Mandalay Bay staff interacted with Stephen Paddock more than 10 times before 1 October shooting

Drapes billow out of broken windows at the Mandalay Bay resort and casino Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, on the Las Vegas Strip following a deadly shooting at a music festival in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

MGM Resorts issued a statement regarding Mandalay Bay staff's interactions with Stephen Paddock prior to the 1 October shooting.

Importantly, as it relates to the terrible tragedy on October 1, there were numerous interactions with Stephen Paddock every day at the resort, including a room service delivery and a call with housekeeping on October 1, all of which were normal in nature. As a result of these interactions, there was no need to conduct a welfare check. Further, Mandalay Bay staff, room service and housekeeping had contact with Paddock or entered his suite more than 10 times over the course of his stay, including the three days leading up to October 1.

Police said Paddock fired thousands of rounds from his 32nd floor Mandalay Bay suite into the Route 91 Harvest Festival grounds, killing 58 people and injuring more than 500 others that night.

MGM also explained their welfare check policy when "do not disturb" signs are displayed at its hotel rooms.

MGM Resorts is focused on supporting the health and welfare of our guests. All MGM Resorts properties follow a health and welfare check operating procedure that stipulates a welfare check be performed after two consecutive days where a Do-Not-Disturb sign has been displayed on the door and the guest has not interacted in-person or by phone with housekeeping or other hotel staff over the same period. In addition, our staff reserves the right to enter the room if it is deemed appropriate to conduct a welfare check.

