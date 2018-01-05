OJ Simpson threatening to sue Cosmopolitan Casino for $100 million, claiming malice and racial prejudice

OJ Simpson's representatives said they are threatening to file a lawsuit against the Cosmopolitan Casino for $100 million, claiming staff "acted with malice and racial prejudice."

In a letter to The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Simpson's lawyer Malcolm P. LaVergne said Cosmo staff falsely proclaimed through national media that Simpson was banned on Nov. 8 because he "was drunk, became disruptive at the Clique bar, was angry at hotel staff and glasses were broken at the bar." The letter also stated that staff neglected to reverse their ban after police confirmed through surveillance video that staff made up a "false narrative."

The letter claims that Cosmopolitan staff wanted to put Simpson in a false light to damage or affect his parole terms. It also said Simpson was "singled out amongst his non-African American friends and expelled him for a fake reason while he peacefully visited the Cosmopolitan property."

LaVergne claimed these actions violated federal and state law. He requested the preservation of evidence including policies, protocols, lists of employees and visitors with felonies who were not banned, surveillance video and other documents.

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas released a statement regarding these claims stating “As a matter of company policy, It does not comment on potential litigation.”

