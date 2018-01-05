New details released in sex assault on Las Vegas flight to Detroit

A man was arrested for sexual assault on a flight from Las Vegas to Detroit. According to the FBI criminal complaint, a woman said she woke up with her clothes unbuttoned, and the man beside her touching her inappropriately.

The complaint said a 22-year-old woman fell asleep while she was seated in a window seat next to Prabhu Ramamoorthy. When she woke up, she said his hand was in her pants and her pants and shirt were unbuttoned. She immediately went to flight attendants, and authorities arrested Ramamoorthy as soon as they landed.

Ramamoorthy first said he was in a deep sleep and “through my knowledge didn't [sic] anything to her.”

Later in an interview, he said he might have undone her bra while playing with it and that he cupped her breast over her clothes. According to the complaint, he also indicated he unzipped her pants and touched her. He pleaded not guilty to felony sexual abuse and was scheduled to be back in court Jan. 27.

The FBI said in 2017 they investigated 63 sexual assaults on aircraft, which is almost double what they investigated just three years earlier in 2014.

