NLV Fire Department investigating arson at barber shop

The logo of the North Las Vegas Fire Department, in an undated image. (File/FOX5)

The North Las Vegas Fire Department has asked for the public's help to solve an arson case at a barber shop on Alexander Road near Martin Luther King Boulevard.

The fire happened at the barber shop on the 1400 block of West Alexander Road. No one was inside the business and no one was injured. Investigators later determined it was an arson.

Anyone with information regarding the arson was urged to call the North Las Vegas Fire Department at 702-669-3344.

