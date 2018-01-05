Las Vegas thrift shop volunteer arrested for threatening former coworkers

Las Vegas thrift shop volunteer Frances Stringfellow was arrested for leaving threatening messages and harassing other volunteers. (Photo: LVMPD)

A Las Vegas thrift shop volunteer was arrested for leaving threatening messages and harassing other volunteers, according to authorities.

Metro police spoke to four victims who each identified Frances Stringfellow as the suspect.

Stringfellow had volunteered at Assistance League of Las Vegas, until Nov. 2017. She had been verbally abusive towards other employees and volunteers and was initially suspended then fired, according to her arrest report.

Since then, volunteers there said she was angry and left them threatening and vulgar voice and text messages.

The victims said it got worse from there. She messages became even more serious to where she threatened physical harm, they told police.

Officers told Stringfellow to stop and that she was no longer allowed on the Assistance League property. But she didn’t listen and kept harassing them. She also went back on property so she was officially trespassing, according to her arrest report

Victims said they were concerned for themselves and their families, and reached out to Metro. Stringfellow apparently went to the courthouse on Wednesday to request a civil restraining order.

She was arrested and charged with 4 counts of aggravated stalking.

Metro said several more victims should be coming forward, in addition to the initial four.

