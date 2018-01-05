Police: Man shot and killed over parking spot in NW Las Vegas was self defense

One man pulled out a shotgun, and shot and killed the other near Lake Mead and Jones Boulevards.

Thursday night just before 10:00, police said two neighbors got in a fight over a parking spot. One pulled out a shotgun, and shot and killed the other near Lake Mead and Jones Boulevards.

Nine-year-old Brandon Avalos said he was watching a movie with his little sister when he heard gun shots.

"I just thought it was crazy. Why would people be shooting guns in the middle of the night?" he said.

Brandon said he rides his bike up and down the street where the shooting happened everyday, and if the shooting had happened a little earlier, he probably would have been outside.

"I think that would have been scary," he said.

Hours later, a bloody blanket still laid in the middle of the street near Lake Mead and Jones. Neighbors said the blanket was used to try and stop the bleeding.

"It was right here, they were fighting over a parking spot and one dude shot the other," Brandon said.

The man who pulled the trigger was detained, questioned then released. Police said they believe it was self defense. The man who answered the door at the alleged shooter's home said he didn't want to talk about what happened.

Brandon said he planned to continue riding his bike, but only when it's light out.

"I just think it's so sad someone had to shoot someone over a parking spot."

Police said it will ultimately be up to the District Attorney's Office on whether any charges will be filed.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.