Former CCSD elementary school teacher arrested for lewdness with child

Authorities confirmed 38-year-old Luis Busso, a former third grade teacher at Ira J. Earl Elementary School, was arrested Thursday for lewd acts with a child.

Busso was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on several charges including five counts of lewdness with a child under age 14, and one count of attempted lewdness with a child under 14.

CCSD officials said Busso began his employment in August of 2008 and was fired on May 25, 2017 for undisclosed reasons.

No further details were immediately released.

