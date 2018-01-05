Former CCSD elementary school teacher arrested for lewdness with - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Former CCSD elementary school teacher arrested for lewdness with child

Posted: Updated:
Written by Lesha Ruffin
Luis Busso, 38, was arrested for multiple counts of lewdness with a child on Jan. 4, 2018. (Photo: LVMPD) Luis Busso, 38, was arrested for multiple counts of lewdness with a child on Jan. 4, 2018. (Photo: LVMPD)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Authorities confirmed 38-year-old Luis Busso, a former third grade teacher at Ira J. Earl Elementary School, was arrested Thursday for lewd acts with a child.

Busso was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on several charges including five counts of lewdness with a child under age 14, and one count of attempted lewdness with a child under 14.

CCSD officials said Busso began his employment in August of 2008 and was fired on May 25, 2017 for undisclosed reasons.

No further details were immediately released.

Stay with FOX5 for developing news on this story.

