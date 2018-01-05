Report: Raiders to announce Jon Gruden as next head coach

An insider report coming from the National Football League has the Oakland Raiders planning to make a major announcement on Tuesday.

The Raiders, fresh off a disappointing six-win season, cut ties with coach Jack Del Rio at the end of the season and appear to be in a position to name Jon Gruden as his replacement.

The #Raiders are planning for a Tuesday press conference to introduce soon-to-be-new coach Jon Gruden, source confirms (as @CorkOnTheNFL said). He’ll arrive and have his, um, interview Monday. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 5, 2018

Gruden coached the Oakland franchise from 1998 to 2001 before being traded to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and defeating the Raiders for the Super Bowl title the following season.

He was fired by the Buccaneers following the 2008 season and has been in the broadcast booth since then.

The Raiders have been interested in bringing Gruden back, according to multiple reports, while eying a 10-year deal this time around.

