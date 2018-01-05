Parking dispute leads to homicide investigation in northwest Las Vegas

Metro at the scene of a fatal shooting in northwest Las Vegas on Jan. 5, 2018. (Luis Marquez/FOX5)

An argument over a parking spot led to a deadly shooting in northwest Las Vegas Thursday evening.

Metro police were called to the 6200 block of IIanos Lane, a neighborhood near Lake Mead Boulevard and Torrey Pines Drive, just before 10 p.m. with reports of a shooting.

Police said a person was shot by a shotgun after some sort of disagreement about a parking spot.

The victim was taken to the University Medical Center for treatment but later passed away at the hospital, according to officers.

The suspected shooter remained at the scene and was taken into police custody.

Authorities said the incident remains under investigation.

