Pedestrian killed in collision near Las Vegas Strip identified

Las Vegas Metro police at the scene of a fatal crash on Jan. 3, 2018. (Source: LVACS) Las Vegas Metro police at the scene of a fatal crash on Jan. 3, 2018. (Source: LVACS)
Police continue to investigate a deadly collision that involved a pedestrian who was killed after jumping on the hood of a car Wednesday. 

The incident occurred at 2:23 a.m. near Flamingo Road and Koval Lane.

According to police, a black four-door Mercedes-Benz was turning right from Koval Lane to Flamingo Road when a pedestrian climbed on top of the hood of the car.

The Mercedes-Benz then accelerated west and the pedestrian fell to the roadway.

Authorities said the 21-year-old pedestrian was from Brazil and taken to Sunrise Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Thursday, the Clark County Coroner's Office identified him as Eduardo Gaiolli De Sanchez Osorio.

The incident remains under investigation, according to Metro, as what led up to the collision remains unclear.  

The driver of the Mercedes-Benz did not remain at the scene. 

Police said they received information about the black Mercedes from initial witness reports but some details may change during their preliminary investigation. 

The death marked the first traffic-related fatality in Metro's jurisdiction in 2018.

