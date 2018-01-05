Police ID victim, search for minivan linked to Dec. homicide near Boulder and Nellis

Metro police said they're searching for a dark minivan seen in this photo. (Photo: LVMPD)

Metro officers at the scene of a homicide investigation in east Las Vegas on Dec. 13, 2017. (Luis Marquez/FOX5)

Metro police asked for the public's help to find a dark minivan linked to a deadly Dec. shooting.

Officers said Tyrone Johnson was found shot to death in the 3600 block of Twain Circle, near Boulder Highway and Nellis Boulevard, just after 10 p.m. on Dec. 12.

The victim was in his 20s and located by authorities inside a trailer at that location. He was shot multiple times, according to police, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives said witnesses informed them three men entered the residence without force. Once inside, they went directly into the bedroom were the victim was located. Several shots were heard and the three men fled the residence in an unknown direction.

Metro officers had been called to this location in the past with reports of previous drug use.

However, police could not confirm in their preliminary investigation if Tuesday night's shooting was indeed drug-related.

Police released a video of the suspect vehicle.

Stay with FOX5 for continued updates on this developing story.



Anyone with any information about the case was urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.