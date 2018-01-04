Nevada politicians, marijuana industry leaders denounce AG's federal policy change

A major announcement from the Department of Justice shook the marijuana industry Thursday.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions said he will undo the policy that discouraged enforcing federal marijuana laws in states with legal marijuana.

This means the industry in Nevada might not be safe.

Multiple lawmakers came out with statements condemning the move, saying it would be detrimental for Nevada. A group met at the Apothecary Shop to discuss how to move forward Thursday afternoon.

State Senator Tick Segerblom (D) and Congresswoman Dina Titus (D) encouraged people to make their voices heard and put pressure on state lawmakers to fight for the state's rights.

They said a move like this could be extremely detrimental considering the state has already budgeted millions in tax revenue to Nevada schools. They said a move like this would regress Nevada after a lot of hard work, while putting industry workers, investors, medical patients and recreational users in jeopardy.

"It took us by surprise and I think we need to stand up and say 'We're not gonna do this. It's a states rights issue, our voters voted for this, Nevadans like this, and we don't have to just accept what somebody back in Washington wants to do to us,'" Sen. Tick Segerblom said.

A spokesperson for Smart Approaches for Marijuana, an advocacy group that's against commercializing the industry, said they are very happy about Thursday's decision and that this is a step in the right direction for our country in order to protect youth.

"This move today is gonna take us back to federal law and it's really gonna dry up the financial gravy train that's been going to the marijuana industry over the last five years," Smart Approaches For Marijuana's Luke Niforatos said.

