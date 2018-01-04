Kirstin Lobato, cleared of 2001 Las Vegas murder: So who did it?

No one other than Kirstin Lobato, who was exonerated, has been charged in the 2001 murder of Duran Bailey.

Kirstin Lobato was wrongfully convicted of murdering Duran Bailey in 2002. She was exonerated in Dec. 2017, and freed from prison Wednesday. Bailey's body was found on July 8, 2001 in a trash enclosure across the street from what became the Palms. The crime scene was gruesome, Bailey had been beaten, teeth were knocked out, his penis had been cut off and a knife had been stuck in his rectum.

Less than a week prior to Duran Bailey's murder, a woman named Diann Parker called police. Parker told Metro police Bailey had raped her, and said he was continuously breaking into her home and threatening to kill her. Parker also told police her friends, who she referred to as 'the Mexicans' also confronted Bailey about the rape.

"The murder of Duran Bailey was consistent with a revenge killing," Steve Moore a former FBI supervisor said. "Diann Parker had black eyes, [Bailey's] eyes had been pounded. Diann Parker had been raped, and she had been raped anally, and this man's penis was severed and there was a knife in his rectum."

Diann Parker passed away, so we'll never know her version of the story, but we know what her boyfriend had to say about the murder of Duran Bailey. He signed an affidavit saying he knows who killed Duran Bailey, and said it was Parker's friends. He also noted in the affidavit that Kirstin Lobato was innocent. Steven King, Diann Parker's boyfriend, maintains the murder was revenge for Duran Bailey raping Diann Parker.

Martin Yant is a private investigator who was hired by the defense, to look into those friends of Diann Parker.

"Three Latino men stick out to me, [who] were witnesses," he said remembering the case. "When I tried to trace them through their social security numbers, they were invalid or were for someone was deceased."

Steve Moore said the men were using other people's social security numbers because they were in the country illegally.

"There's one thing the detective said in court that bothered me. He said I talked to all the men who might have been witnesses to an assault by Duran Bailey on Diann Parker. He said 'I wrote all their names and social security numbers down.' He said 'and I checked, and they all came out clean. Well guess what, one came back to a deceased man in Michigan, that's not clean. So either he didn't check or he said something in court that was not true," Steven Moore said.

Metro Police handled the investigation into the murder of Duran Bailey, and according to Steve Moore, there's no evidence they looked into the rape of Diann Parker, and there's also no evidence they ever questioned her boyfriend, or any of her friends.

Steve Moore said it's also important to note, there was no evidence of Kirstin Lobato's found at the crime scene, but there was male DNA, and male footprints found.

