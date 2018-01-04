Decomposed body found in tunnel in northwest Las Vegas, police investigating

Metro police said homicide detectives have been investigating a decomposed body found in a drainage tunnel West of Lake Mead Boulevard and Tenaya Way.

Officers were called to the tunnel at 8:38 a.m. on New Year's Day. The body was found under a blanket at an encampment, according to police.

Police said initially, nothing appeared suspicious. But the Clark County Coroner's office said the man had several broken bones, a head injury and internal bleeding, and died from those injuries.

The coroner did not release the man's identity.

Anyone with any information about this incident was urged to contact Metro at 702-828-3521, or by emailing homicide@lvmpd.com.

